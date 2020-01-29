ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Haunted By the Memory of Anakin and Padmé in Darth Vader #2 - Exclusive

January 29, 2020
January 29, 2020
StarWars.com Team

The Sith Lord flashes back to moments of triumph and tragedy in the second installment of Marvel's upcoming series.

For Darth Vader, there is no escape from the past.

In StarWars.com's exclusive first look at Marvel's Darth Vader #2, the Sith Lord recalls moments of love, excitement, and tragedy with Padmé.

"Darth Vader is both a haunting and haunted character and, in this issue, he’ll have to confront his most tragic loss, Padmé," editor Mark Paniccia tells StarWars.com. "This will lead him down a dangerous path, setting up a terrible and inevitable encounter with someone he should never have crossed and revelations that no one could have predicted.”

"In the wake of Empire Strikes Back, Darth Vader's on a terrifying mission to destroy everyone who hid his son Luke from him," says writer Greg Pak. "But in the process, he uncovers a shadow from his past that he's absolutely not ready for. Working on this book is a constant shock, revelation, and thrill. We've been given the green light to take an unprecedented journey into the Dark Lord's dark heart and explore just what Padmé still means to him after all these years. The entire creative team is bringing everything they have to this story and I can't wait for you to discover the shocking truth behind these images."

What's triggering the memories? We'll have to wait until the issue, written by Pak with art by Raffaele Ienco and a cover courtesy of Inhyuk Lee, arrives March 11.

In case you missed it, be sure to check out StarWars.com's preview of Darth Vader #1, coming February 5!

Darth Vader and Padmé Amidala on the cover of Marvel's Darth Vader #2Anakin and Padmé Amidala on Geonosis in Marvel's Darth Vader #2 Anakin and Padmé Amidala on Geonosis in Marvel's Darth Vader #2 Memories of Anakin and Padmé Amidala in Marvel's Darth Vader #2

star wars comics Darth Vader #2

