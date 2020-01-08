The Former Anakin Skywalker Faces His Past in Marvel's Darth Vader #1 - Exclusive

Read seven pages from the first installment in the upcoming series!

There are many ghosts in Darth Vader's past. And they haunt him.

In StarWars.com's exclusive first look at Marvel's Star Wars: Darth Vader #1, set after the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, the fallen Jedi revisits the Lars homestead on Tatooine. Hunting for information on Luke Skywalker and seeking revenge on all those who hid his son from him, tragedies and images from Vader’s past come hurtling back -- proving they’re always with him.

Darth Vader #1 kicks off the new ongoing series from writer Greg Pak and artist Raffaelle Ienco (with covers by InHyuk Lee) on February 5.

