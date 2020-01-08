ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

The Former Anakin Skywalker Faces His Past in Marvel's Darth Vader #1 - Exclusive

January 8, 2020
January 8, 2020
StarWars.com Team

Read seven pages from the first installment in the upcoming series!

There are many ghosts in Darth Vader's past. And they haunt him.

In StarWars.com's exclusive first look at Marvel's Star Wars: Darth Vader #1, set after the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, the fallen Jedi revisits the Lars homestead on Tatooine. Hunting for information on Luke Skywalker and seeking revenge on all those who hid his son from him, tragedies and images from Vader’s past come hurtling back -- proving they’re always with him.

Darth Vader #1 kicks off the new ongoing series from writer Greg Pak and artist Raffaelle Ienco (with covers by InHyuk Lee) on February 5.

Marvel's Darth Vader #1 cover Marvel's Darth Vader #1 - Vader arrives on Tatooine Marvel's Darth Vader #1 - Vader visits the Lars homestead Marvel's Darth Vader #1 - Vader remembers Amidala Marvel's Darth Vader #1 - Vader remembers Amidala Marvel's Darth Vader #1 - Vader remembers encounters from the past Marvel's Darth Vader #1 - Vader remembers his mother and wife Marvel's Darth Vader #1 - Vader angrily exits the Lars homestead

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog

star wars comics Darth Vader (Star Wars)

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Din Djarin Assembles a Crew in Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8 — Exclusive Preview

    January 4, 2024

    January 4, 2024

    Jan 4

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Darth Vader Returns to Mustafar in Marvel’s Star Wars: Revelations (2023) #1 – Exclusive Preview

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Ty Yorrick Returns in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – Saber for Hire – Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Mace Windu Will Finish Qui-Gon Jinn’s Last Mission in Star Wars: The Glass Abyss - Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Zeen Starts Again in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #1 - Exclusive Preview

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Dawn of Rebellion

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Weird But True! Star Wars Will Highlight Strange Galactic Facts and Trivia – First Look

    December 4, 2023

    December 4, 2023

    Dec 4

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved