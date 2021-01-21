Beilert Valance Fights for His Life in Marvel’s Bounty Hunters #9 - Exclusive Preview

The cyborg recalls a pivotal mission from his time with the Empire…and a surprising rescue.

You never know who’ll show up when you need help.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of Marvel’s Bounty Hunters #9, cyborg bounty hunter Beilert Valance flashes back to his days as an Imperial cadet and a mission gone wrong. Left stranded by the Empire, Valance must stand alone against Qhuloskians; and when aid finally arrives, even he’s surprised at who’s come to get him out…

Bounty Hunters #9, from writer Ethan Sacks and artist Paolo Villanelli, with a cover by Mattia de Iulis, arrives January 27 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology and at your local comic shop.