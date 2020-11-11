Time’s Up for Beilert Valance in Marvel’s Bounty Hunters #7 - Exclusive Preview

Two mercenaries come knocking for the cyborg and his young charge.

Not even a secret rebel base can hide you forever.

On the run from bounty hunters, cyborg Beilert Valance has traveled from world to world hoping to protect his young charge, Cadeliah. In StarWars.com’s first look at Marvel’s Bounty Hunters #7, it all comes to a head as the deadly 4-LOM and Zuckuss track their targets to the site of a rebel outpost…

Bounty Hunters #7, from writer Ethan Sacks and artist Paolo Villanelli, with a cover by Lee Bermejo, arrives November 18 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology and at your local comic shop.