Revenge Rules in Marvel's Bounty Hunters, Set for March 2020 - Exclusive

Writer Ethan Sacks talks to StarWars.com about his upcoming trip to the Star Wars underworld.

Some of the most notorious gunfighters in Star Wars will soon take center stage.

StarWars.com is excited to announce Marvel's Star Wars: Bounty Hunters, an ongoing series of scum and villainy coming March 2020 from writer Ethan Sacks and artist Paolo Villanelli. For writer Sacks, it's a story that's a long time coming.

"While the battle between the Rebellion and the Empire raged in the stars, the darker corners of the Star Wars universe belonged to the bounty hunters," Sacks tells StarWars.com. "And that's always been a facet of the saga that's fascinated me ever since I first witnessed that glorious murderers' row take a bounty from Darth Vader aboard the Executor in a theater as a seven-year-old in 1980. I'm channeling that wonder from The Empire Strikes Back and beyond in Bounty Hunters, which will be a high-octane action romp through the Star Wars underworld of Hutts and Fetts."

Bounty Hunters #1, cover by Lee Bermejo.

Bounty Hunters #2, cover by Lee Bermejo.

The series follows cyborg bounty hunter Beilert Valance as he seeks revenge on mentor-turned-betrayer Nakano Lash, who has recently resurfaced under mysterious circumstances. But Valance isn't the only mercenary looking for Lash, and he soon finds himself on a collision course with Boba Fett, Bossk, and a slew of new killers.

"We'll get to see this world through the cybernetic eye of Valance, a bounty hunter with a rich history of his own at Marvel, and one of the few that can go toe to toe with the likes of Bossk," Sacks says. "And rest assured that he's going to have to be doing a lot of fighting as his jobs take him to some pretty dark places in both the Outer Rim and in his inner heart."

Like the now famous saying goes, bounty hunting is a complicated profession.

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #1 arrives March 2020.

