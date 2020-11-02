ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Mando Mondays: Hasbro’s Vintage Collection Mandalorian Revealed and More!

November 2, 2020
StarWars.com Team

This week, be the first to order a new 3.75-inch Mando figure and other products inspired by the Disney+ series!

Every Monday, MandoMondays.com is dropping new products inspired by The Mandalorian, and StarWars.com is highlighting just a few of all the major new reveals. Set your tracking fobs and happy hunting! 

From action figures to role-playing NERF blasters, this is a good Mando Monday.

MandoMondays.com revealed its latest bounty of products inspired by The Mandalorian today, including a brand-new version of Mando figure from Hasbro as well as a NERF take on the gunfighter’s iconic blaster, and much more. The new items are on sale or available for pre-order starting today at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET across top retailers globally, including shopDisney.com. Check out a few of our favorites below!

Build-A-Bear: Mandalorian Bear Build-A-Bear Pram Plush
The Mandalorian Bear + Online Exclusive Pram by Build-A-Bear

This adorable take on the Mandalorian and a plush version of the hover pram by Build-A-Bear makes for a unique (and fuzzy) addition to any Star Wars collection.

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes
Kuiil Arrives in Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes

This week, Kuiil will join the Mandalorian’s squad in the fan-favorite strategy game, Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes. Plus, later this month, look for IG-11, alongside the Mandalorian, Greef Karga, Kuiil, and Cara Dune.

Hasbro’s Star Wars The Vintage Collection - The Mandalorian

Star Wars The Vintage Collection - The Mandalorian Figure by Hasbro

The titular hero of The Mandalorian gets a brand-new release in Hasbro’s classic 3.75-inch line, loaded with articulation and accessories, and cool retro packaging.

Hasbro: Nerf Blaster

Nerf Star Wars: The Mandalorian Imperial Death Trooper Blaster by Hasbro

More a fan of the Empire than Mando? Pick up this super-cool Nerf take on the weapon of the baddest stormtroopers around.

Hot Toys 1/4 Scale The Mandalorian Figure Hot Toys 1/4 Scale The Child Figure

1/4 Scale The Mandalorian Figure by Hot Toys

The masters at Hot Toys bring the Mandalorian to life with incredible detail, including beautifully crafted helmet and armor pieces with weathering effects, finely tailored undersuit, a jetpack, a range of weapons and accessories, as well as a Mandalorian-themed stand that allows for display with the Hot Toys The Child figure.

Shop Disney: The Child 3D Pin

The Child 3D Pin by shopDisney

Add some Mando flair to your outfit with this stylish The Child pin.

Watch all of your favorite Star Wars movies and series on Disney+.

After the latest episode of The Mandalorian every Friday, visit MandoMondays.com every Monday to see the latest and greatest products inspired by the series and join the conversation on social media using #MandoMondays.

