Mando Download: “Chapter 14: The Tragedy”

See a new character poster featuring Boba Fett, stills from some of the episode's greatest moments, and stunning concept art!

The Mandalorian is back! Every week, StarWars.com’s “Mando Download” will round up fun bonuses from each new episode of the Disney+ series.

Spoiler warning: This article contains images and details from The Mandalorian “Chapter 14: The Tragedy”

In "Chapter 14: The Tragedy," the Mandalorian and the Child travel to an ancient site. Check out the gallery below for a brand-new character poster of Boba Fett, stills, and concept art from the episode!



Stills

Concept Art

The Mandalorian concept art by Erik Tiemens.

The Mandalorian concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Mandalorian concept art by Erik Tiemens.

The Mandalorian concept art by Ryan Church.

The Mandalorian concept art by Ben Last.

The Mandalorian concept art by Erik Tiemens.

The Mandalorian concept art by Christian Alzmann and Erik Tiemens.

The Mandalorian concept art by Ryan Church.

The Mandalorian concept art by Christian Alzmann.

The Mandalorian concept art by Christian Alzmann.