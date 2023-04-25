ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Mando Download: “Chapter 24: The Return”

April 25, 2023
StarWars.com Team

Check out bonuses from the enticing Season 3 finale that pits Din Djarin and Bo-Katan against Moff Gideon, including a poster, stills, and concept art.

The Mandalorian is back! Every week, StarWars.com’s “Mando Download” will round up fun bonuses from each new episode of the Disney+ series.

Spoiler warning: This article contains images and details The Mandalorian Chapter 24: The Return.”

In the exciting finale of The Mandalorian Season 3, “Chapter 24: The Return,” Bo-Katan Kryze and Din Djarin face off with Moff Gideon in a bid to take back Mandalore. Check out the gallery below for a brand-new poster, stills, and concept art from the episode!

The Mandalorian Season 3 poster.


Stills Gallery | The Mandalorian: Chapter 24

    • Concept Art Gallery | The Mandalorian: Chapter 24

  • The Mandalorian: Chapter 24 concept art by Anton Grandert

  • The Mandalorian: Chapter 24 concept art by Brett Northcutt

  • The Mandalorian: Chapter 24 concept art by Jama Jurabaev

  • The Mandalorian: Chapter 24 concept art by Rene Garcia

  • The Mandalorian: Chapter 24 concept art by Brett Northcutt

  • The Mandalorian: Chapter 24 concept art by Richard Lim

  • The Mandalorian: Chapter 24 concept art by Andrée Wallin

  • The Mandalorian: Chapter 24 concept art by Richard Lim

  • The Mandalorian: Chapter 24 concept art by Andrée Wallin

  • The Mandalorian: Chapter 24 concept art by Anton Grandert

  • The Mandalorian: Chapter 24 concept art by Richard Lim

  • The Mandalorian: Chapter 24 concept art by Anton Grandert

  • The Mandalorian: Chapter 24 concept art by Christian Alzmann

