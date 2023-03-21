Mando Download: “Chapter 19: The Convert”

Discover new characters posters, stills, and concept art from the episode, featuring Din, Bo-Katan, Grogu, and more.

The Mandalorian is back! Every week, StarWars.com’s “Mando Download” will round up fun bonuses from each new episode of the Disney+ series.

In “Chapter 19: The Convert,” Din Djarin looks to claim his redemption, while ex-Imperial Dr. Pershing navigates a new life. Check out the gallery below for brand-new character posters, stills, and concept art from the episode!