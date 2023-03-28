Mando Download: “Chapter 20: The Foundling”

Check out bonuses from the captivating Season 3 episode that took us back to Order 66, including character posters, stills, and concept art.

The Mandalorian is back! Every week, StarWars.com’s “Mando Download” will round up fun bonuses from each new episode of the Disney+ series.

Spoiler warning: This article contains images and details from The Mandalorian “Chapter 20: The Foundling.”

While Bo-Katan Kryze leads a war party including Din Djarin and Paz Vizsla to rescue one child, another foundling, Grogu, recalls his past on Coruscant with Kelleran Beq in the latest episode of The Mandalorian Season 3, “Chapter 20: The Foundling.” Check out the gallery below for brand-new character posters, stills, and concept art from the episode!