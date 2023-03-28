ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Mando Download: “Chapter 20: The Foundling”

March 28, 2023
Check out bonuses from the captivating Season 3 episode that took us back to Order 66, including character posters, stills, and concept art.

The Mandalorian is back! Every week, StarWars.com’s “Mando Download” will round up fun bonuses from each new episode of the Disney+ series.

Spoiler warning: This article contains images and details from The Mandalorian Chapter 20: The Foundling.”

While Bo-Katan Kryze leads a war party including Din Djarin and Paz Vizsla to rescue one child, another foundling, Grogu, recalls his past on Coruscant with Kelleran Beq in the latest episode of The Mandalorian Season 3, “Chapter 20: The Foundling.” Check out the gallery below for brand-new character posters, stills, and concept art from the episode!

The Mandalorian Season 3 Kelleran Beq character poster

The Mandalorian Season 3 Paz Vizsla character poster

Stills Gallery | The Mandalorian: Chapter 20

    • Concept Art Gallery | The Mandalorian: Chapter 20

