ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

Mando Download: “Chapter 22: Guns for Hire”

April 18, 2023
April 18, 2023
StarWars.com Team

Check out bonuses from the exciting Season 3 episode that takes Din Djarin and Bo-Katan to an opulent world, including character posters, stills, and concept art.

The Mandalorian is back! Every week, StarWars.com’s “Mando Download” will round up fun bonuses from each new episode of the Disney+ series.

Spoiler warning: This article contains images and details from The Mandalorian Chapter 22: Guns for Hire.”

Featuring a trio of special guests — Lizzo, Jack Black, and Christopher Lloyd — the latest episode of The Mandalorian Season 3, “Chapter 22: Guns for Hire,” is a new genre-bending entry into the series that adds detective mystery into the mix. Check out the gallery below for brand-new character posters, stills, and concept art from the episode!

Captain Bombardier

The Duchess

Stills Gallery | The Mandalorian: Chapter 22

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

  • of

    • Concept Art Gallery | The Mandalorian: Chapter 22

  • The Mandalorian: Chapter 22 concept art by Aaron McBride

    of

  • The Mandalorian: Chapter 22 concept art by Ryan Church

    of

  • The Mandalorian: Chapter 22 concept art by Richard Lim

    of

  • The Mandalorian: Chapter 22 concept art by Richard Lim

    of

  • The Mandalorian: Chapter 22 concept art by Ryan Church

    of

  • The Mandalorian: Chapter 22 concept art by Christian Alzmann

    of

  • The Mandalorian: Chapter 22 concept art by Richard Lim

    of

  • The Mandalorian: Chapter 22 concept art by Richard Lim

    of

  • The Mandalorian: Chapter 22 concept art by Aaron McBride

    of

  • The Mandalorian: Chapter 22 concept art by Richard Lim

    of

  • The Mandalorian: Chapter 22 concept art by Richard Lim

    of

  • The Mandalorian: Chapter 22 concept art by Christian Alzmann

    of

  • The Mandalorian: Chapter 22 concept art by Christian Alzmann

    of

  • The Mandalorian: Chapter 22 concept art by Erik Tiemens

    of
    • StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.
    Mando Download

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Visions Nominated for 6 Annie Awards

    January 11, 2024

    January 11, 2024

    Jan 11

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Ahsoka Season 2 in Development, New Sketch Revealed

    January 11, 2024

    January 11, 2024

    Jan 11

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Wins 2 Children's & Family Emmys

    December 19, 2023

    December 19, 2023

    Dec 19

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Inside Ahsoka: Eman Esfandi and Diana Lee Inosanto on Finding Ezra Bridger and Morgan Elsbeth

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Inside Ahsoka: Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Ivanna Sakhno on Becoming Sabine Wren and Shin Hati

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    The Mandalorian Seasons 1 and 2 Blast Onto 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray - Updated

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Meet the Visionaries: Gabriel Osorio on the Rich Textures of “In the Stars”

    December 11, 2023

    December 11, 2023

    Dec 11

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved