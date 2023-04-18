Mando Download: “Chapter 22: Guns for Hire”

Check out bonuses from the exciting Season 3 episode that takes Din Djarin and Bo-Katan to an opulent world, including character posters, stills, and concept art.

Spoiler warning: This article contains images and details from The Mandalorian “Chapter 22: Guns for Hire.”

Featuring a trio of special guests — Lizzo, Jack Black, and Christopher Lloyd — the latest episode of The Mandalorian Season 3, “Chapter 22: Guns for Hire,” is a new genre-bending entry into the series that adds detective mystery into the mix. Check out the gallery below for brand-new character posters, stills, and concept art from the episode!