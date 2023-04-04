Mando Download: “Chapter 21: The Pirate”

Check out bonuses from Chapter 21, including a new Carson Teva character poster, stills, and concept art.

The Mandalorian is back! Every week, StarWars.com’s “Mando Download” will round up fun bonuses from each new episode of the Disney+ series.

Spoiler warning: This article contains images and details from The Mandalorian “Chapter 21: The Pirate.”

The Pirate King has returned! Gorian Shard looks to claim Nevarro in “Chapter 21: The Pirate,” and no one can stop him — or so it seems. Check out the gallery below for brand-new character posters, stills, and concept art from the episode!