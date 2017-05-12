Make an Elegant Lightsaber Vase for a More Civilized Mother's Day

The perfect homemade gift for a mom strong with the Force.

I see you’ve constructed a new lightsaber.

If you’ve always dreamed of building your own lightsaber, this craft can make that dream come true -- and it makes the perfect gift for Mother’s Day. No kyber crystals are required for this lightsaber, but you will need a glass bud vase, duct tape, and a few more things.

This how-to is for constructing a vase that looks like Darth Vader’s lightsaber in honor of A New Hope’s 40th anniversary, but you can also model your design after any Star Wars lightsaber. (Especially if Mom has a favorite.) Pick up the incredible Star Wars: The Visual Encyclopedia and pore through its detailed pages on lightsabers for inspiration.

What You Need*

• Glass cylinder bud vase (approximated 7 1/2” tall)

• Shiny silver duct tape

• Black duct tape

• 1 gray 2x3 LEGO plate

• 1 black 2x3 LEGO plate

• 2 gray enamel dot stickers

• Glue dots

• Scissors

• Ruler

*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Get Started!

Cut four pieces of the silver duct tape about eight inches in length. Make sure the ends are cut cleanly with the scissors.

Starting at the bottom and overlapping the bottom edge only slightly, wrap the bud vase in the silver duct tape.

Try to line up the ends of the duct tape on one side of the vase for a cleaner look, trimming the tape as needed.

Finish covering the vase in the silver tape, folding the top piece over the top edge of the vase.

Cut the black duct tape into five small pieces, approximately half an inch wide and three inches long.

Place them vertically around the bottom third of the vase, spaced evenly, with the tape overlapping around the bottom edge.

Next, cut a piece of black duct tape about eight inches long, and wrap it on top of the silver tape that’s the second from the top.

Cut another black piece of duct tape, and wrap it around the top edge of the vase, with half of it on the bottom and the other half above the edge. Tuck and wrap the edge down inside the vase.

Snap the gray LEGO plate into the bottom of the black LEGO plate. Use the glue dot to stick the plates into the center of the wide black strip of duct tape to make the lightsaber switch.

Next, stick a gray enamel dot on the opposite side of the switch, near the top of the vase.

Stick another gray enamel dot just below.

Your lightsaber is complete! Not as clumsy or random as a blaster, this lightsaber vase can gracefully hold water and flowers all year round.

If Luke Skywalker is more dear to your mom’s heart than Darth Vader, use the plain dull silver duct tape for the metal band around the middle, and make the switch out of more gray enamel dot stickers. A red enamel dot sticker finishes the details at the top.

Kelly Knox is a freelance writer who loves creating crafts with her daughter. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox, and take a look at her blog the st{art} button for more Star Wars art projects and craft ideas.

