ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Make an Elegant Lightsaber Vase for a More Civilized Mother's Day

May 12, 2017
May 12, 2017
Kelly Knox

The perfect homemade gift for a mom strong with the Force.

I see you’ve constructed a new lightsaber.


If you’ve always dreamed of building your own lightsaber, this craft can make that dream come true -- and it makes the perfect gift for Mother’s Day. No kyber crystals are required for this lightsaber, but you will need a glass bud vase, duct tape, and a few more things.


This how-to is for constructing a vase that looks like Darth Vader’s lightsaber in honor of A New Hope’s 40th anniversary, but you can also model your design after any Star Wars lightsaber. (Especially if Mom has a favorite.) Pick up the incredible Star Wars: The Visual Encyclopedia and pore through its detailed pages on lightsabers for inspiration.


What You Need*


Glass cylinder bud vase (approximated 7 1/2” tall)
Shiny silver duct tape
Black duct tape
1 gray 2x3 LEGO plate
1 black 2x3 LEGO plate
2 gray enamel dot stickers
Glue dots
Scissors
Ruler


*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Get Started!


Cut four pieces of the silver duct tape about eight inches in length. Make sure the ends are cut cleanly with the scissors.


Starting at the bottom and overlapping the bottom edge only slightly, wrap the bud vase in the silver duct tape.


A glass bud vase and a roll of silver duct tape. Duct tape is wrapped around the bottom of the vase, to begin forming the look of a lightsaber.


Try to line up the ends of the duct tape on one side of the vase for a cleaner look, trimming the tape as needed.


Finish covering the vase in the silver tape, folding the top piece over the top edge of the vase.


A vase partially wrapped wrapped in duct tape to resemble a lightsaber, next to scissors and a roll of silver duct tape.


Cut the black duct tape into five small pieces, approximately half an inch wide and three inches long.


Place them vertically around the bottom third of the vase, spaced evenly, with the tape overlapping around the bottom edge.


A vase wrapped in duct tape to resemble a lightsaber, next to a roll of black duct tape and a wooden ruler.


Next, cut a piece of black duct tape about eight inches long, and wrap it on top of the silver tape that’s the second from the top.


A vase wrapped in duct tape to resemble a lightsaber, next to scissors and a roll of black duct tape.


Cut another black piece of duct tape, and wrap it around the top edge of the vase, with half of it on the bottom and the other half above the edge. Tuck and wrap the edge down inside the vase.


A vase partly wrapped in duct tape to resemble a lightsaber, beside scissors and a roll of black duct tape.


Snap the gray LEGO plate into the bottom of the black LEGO plate. Use the glue dot to stick the plates into the center of the wide black strip of duct tape to make the lightsaber switch.


A glass bud vase partly wrapped in duct tape to resemble a lightsaber, next to a package of Glue Dots.


Next, stick a gray enamel dot on the opposite side of the switch, near the top of the vase.


Stick another gray enamel dot just below.


A vase partially decorated to resemble a lightsaber, next to a plastic sheet with black decorative dots attached.


Your lightsaber is complete! Not as clumsy or random as a blaster, this lightsaber vase can gracefully hold water and flowers all year round.


A finished DIY lightsaber vase.


If Luke Skywalker is more dear to your mom’s heart than Darth Vader, use the plain dull silver duct tape for the metal band around the middle, and make the switch out of more gray enamel dot stickers. A red enamel dot sticker finishes the details at the top.


Two finished lightsaber vases, one wrapped mostly in silver duct tape, and the other in half silver and half black.


Kelly Knox is a freelance writer who loves creating crafts with her daughter. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox, and take a look at her blog the st{art} button for more Star Wars art projects and craft ideas.


Site Tags: #MothersDay
star wars crafts lightsabers lightsaber vase

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"}

    This Upcycled Star Wars-Style Crate Makes a Great Galactic Gift Box

    December 15, 2022

    December 15, 2022

    Dec 15

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"}

    Make This AT-ST Diorama the Center of Attention

    November 14, 2022

    November 14, 2022

    Nov 14

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    Fight Against the Dark with a Jack-O’-Lantern Inspired by Andor

    October 10, 2022

    October 10, 2022

    Oct 10

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"}

    You’ll Lose Your Mind Over This DIY Bor Gullet Pumpkin

    October 6, 2022

    October 6, 2022

    Oct 6

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    5 Modern Toy and Collectible Lightsabers to Channel Your Inner Jedi (or Sith)

    October 4, 2022

    October 4, 2022

    Oct 4

  • A DIY Lola for Your Little Leia or Luke

    July 1, 2022

    July 1, 2022

    Jul 1

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Bring Light and Life to Your Collection with This Starlight Beacon DIY Bookend

    June 14, 2022

    June 14, 2022

    Jun 14

  • {:title=>"The Book of Boba Fett", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-book-of-boba-fett"}

    Give This DIY Valentine’s Day Gamorrean Guard Bookmark to Someone Special

    January 24, 2022

    January 24, 2022

    Jan 24

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved