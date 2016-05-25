Look Inside Marvel's New Star Wars: The Force Awakens Adaptation

Check out fully-colored pages from the highly-anticipated first issue!

We've seen the movie, read the novel, and now there's a whole new way to experience the magic of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Marvel's six-issue adaptation, written by Chuck Wendig and illustrated by Luke Ross, arrives June 22. Get a first look at the cover (by Esad Ribic — his first work since wrapping up Marvel’s massive Secret Wars series) and pages from issue #1 below, featuring different scenes from the film.

Ross not only nails the likenesses -- he drills scenes down to their most iconic imagery. Note BB-8's concerned stare, Finn's desperate grab of Poe, and Hux's glance at Kylo Ren. All memorable, and all here.

