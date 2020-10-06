Remembering the Past in the Manga Adaptation of Leia: Princess of Alderaan - Exclusive Preview

The future hero gets ready for an important ritual -- while reflecting on her younger years.

Claudia Gray's seminal young adult Star Wars novel Leia: Princess of Alderaan tells the story of how Leia came to be involved in the rebellion against the Empire. A coming-of-age tale, it offers a rare look into the Star Wars icon's early life, and the choices she made that set her on a course to change the galaxy.

The book's stunning manga adaptation by artist Haruichi has now received an English translation, coming October 27, and StarWars.com is thrilled to offer a first look. In this exclusive preview, Leia prepares for the Day of Demand on her 16th birthday, an Alderaanian tradition in which the princess declares her intention to one day take the throne. But before she does, we see Leia through the years -- and find that our favorite princess-turned-general always had a rebel spirit.

Note: In keeping with manga tradition, pages are to be read from right to left.

Leia: Princess of Alderaan (manga) arrives October 27 and is available for pre-order now.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog