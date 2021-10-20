Leia Loses Hope in Marvel's Star Wars #18 - Exclusive Preview

Plus, Beilert Valance a reunited with an old friend in Bounty Hunters #17.

The resilient Princess Leia Organa has reached her breaking point. In the race to reclaim Han Solo, still frozen in carbonite, she had victory within her grasp. And then she lost him again.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of Marvel’s Star Wars #18, part of the War of the Bounty Hunters event, Leia and Chewbacca take a moment to mourn after failing to save their friend. Meanwhile, Beilert Valance gets a helping hand from T'onga in the next issue of Star Wars: Bounty Hunters, also out next month.

Star Wars #18, from writer Charles Soule and artist Ramon Rosanas, with a cover by Carlo Pagulayan is available for pre-order now on Comixology; Bounty Hunters #17, from writer Ethan Sacks and artist Paolo Villanelli, with a cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli, is also available for pre-order now on Comixology. Both comics will be available November 3 and will be on sale at your local comic shop.

