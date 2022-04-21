ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

Luke Skywalker's LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series Landspeeder - Exclusive Reveal

April 21, 2022
April 21, 2022
Kristin Baver

Speeding in from Tosche Station to your collectibles shelf this May.

Gliding across the sands of Tatooine, Luke's landspeeder had clearly seen some better days when it first came into view in Star Wars: A New Hope. A trusty workhorse vehicle used on errands for the Lars' farm operation -- and wasting time with friends at Tosche Station, of course -- the battered speeder could still easily traverse the rough terrain of the Jundland Wastes and beyond with young Skywalker at the controls.

LEGO Star Wars X-34 Landspeeder product and package

Today, StarWars.com is excited to reveal a faithful recreation of the rugged X-34 Landspeeder is joining the ranks of the LEGO Ultimate Collector Series with the new LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker Landspeeder set.

LEGO Star Wars X-34 Landspeeder bricks LEGO Star Wars X-34 Landspeeder Luke SKywalker and C-3PO minifigures

The 1,890-piece LEGO brick model features a new molded cockpit element, a  plaque with vehicle facts, and two minifigures for display: Luke Skywalker and an exclusive minifigure of C-3PO one gold and silver molded leg and a new side printing to arms and legs. 

LEGO Star Wars X-34 Landspeeder being built, close up on pieces LEGO Star Wars X-34 Landspeeder being built

Expertly created by LEGO set designer César Carvalhosa Soares, the finished build measures 49 centimeters long and features the two-seater cockpit, the turbine engine without a cover, and the iconic curved cockpit windscreen to maintain screen-accuracy. “It’s been an amazing adventure creating Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder in LEGO brick form," says Soares. "We’ve ensured no detail has been forgotten and have even included some of the scratches. It is such an iconic vehicle in the Star Wars saga.”

Although LEGO has modeled the vehicle for other sets, this marks the first time that Luke’s landspeeder gets this higher level of detail and accuracy. "The final model is a great display piece where fans can also get the chance to have lots of fun while building it," says Soares.

In defining the model, Soares found the color palette -- evocative of the harsh desert world and the gritty used-future aesthetic seen in the film -- particularly appealing. "I think the color scheme is striking," he says. "The combination of nougat and dark red alongside the chrome grill works particularly well." And just like the prop that inspired it, the trio of engines are all unique, "so you can avoid some repetition during building and at the same time make the model a bit more visually interesting," Soares notes. "I especially like the open cowl one with all the wires and thrusters bits exposed!"

Launching this May, the LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker Landspeeder set is geared for adult fans and collectors 18 and up, alongside other LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series sets, including the Millennium Falcon, the Republic Gunship, and the AT-AT.

The LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker Landspeeder set is available for LEGO VIPs starting May 1, 2022, then on-sale on Star Wars Day, beginning May 4, 2022, at LEGO Stores and LEGO.com.

Associate Editor Kristin Baver is the author of the book Skywalker: A Family At War, host of This Week! In Star Wars, and an all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Follow her on Twitter @KristinBaver

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #ThisWeek

LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker (Star Wars) ThisWeek X-34 Landspeeder

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Gift the Galaxy: First Look at New Clone Trooper Figures

    November 28, 2023

    November 28, 2023

    Nov 28

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"}

    The Rancor Revealed: Monster Maker Phil Tippett Talks Regal Robot’s New Concept Maquette 

    November 7, 2023

    November 7, 2023

    Nov 7

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    All Wings Report In: Columbia and NASCAR Team Up for Star Wars-Themed Car Wrap

    November 1, 2023

    November 1, 2023

    Nov 1

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    “Gift the Galaxy” This Holiday Season - Updated

    October 20, 2023

    October 20, 2023

    Oct 20

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Shop Star Wars Exclusives at New York Comic Con 2023

    October 6, 2023

    October 6, 2023

    Oct 6

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Hasbro Pulse Con 2023: Sabine Wren’s Lightsaber, Captain Rex’s Helmet, and More Revealed

    September 22, 2023

    September 22, 2023

    Sep 22

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Daniel Arsham Turns Star Wars Icons Into Future Relics

    September 21, 2023

    September 21, 2023

    Sep 21

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    It’s Alive! Disney Parks and shopDisney Assemble a Terrifyingly Terrific New Halloween Droid

    September 15, 2023

    September 15, 2023

    Sep 15

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved