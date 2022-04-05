LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Is Here!

The wait is finally over.
The bricks strike back today.
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has officially arrived in our galaxy. Available now for the Xbox One family of devices, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC, the game allows fans to play through all nine Episodes of the core saga, travel through hyperspace and explore over 20 unlockable planets, and experience an exciting mix of gameplay, from chaining attacks in lightsaber combat to space battles. Players can also unlock and choose from more than 300 characters, the most ever in a LEGO Star Wars game.
So punch it, LEGO Star Wars fans. It’s time to build and blast.
