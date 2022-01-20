ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

New LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Trailer and Launch Date Revealed

January 20, 2022
StarWars.com Team

The biggest look yet at the biggest LEGO Star Wars game ever, coming this April.

It’s all been building up to this.

Lucasfilm Games announced today that the highly-anticipated LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will arrive April 5, 2022 -- welcome news made even better by the debut of an extensive new trailer. Featuring the biggest look yet at the gameplay, worlds, and humor of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Who doesn’t love a dancing bantha?), you can check it out below.


Coming to the Xbox One family of devices, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga allows fans to play through all nine Episodes of the core saga, travel through hyperspace and explore over 20 unlockable planets, and experience an exciting mix of gameplay, from chaining attacks in lightsaber combat to space battles. Players can also unlock and choose from over 300 characters, the most ever in a LEGO Star Wars game.

A rancor in the LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga trailer

For more on LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, check out StarWars.com’s previous coverage:

