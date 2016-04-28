ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures Premieres June 20 on Disney XD

April 28, 2016
Premiere date and cast revealed for the upcoming animated series!

A new, brick and Force-filled Star Wars adventure is about to begin.

Introducing new heroes and villains to the LEGO Star Wars universe, the animated television series LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures will premiere Monday, June 20, at 10:00 a.m. EST on Disney XD. Set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, the action comedy series follows the Freemakers, a family of sibling scavengers who operate a salvage and repair shop in space. The series will also feature familiar characters and locations from the filmed Star Wars saga. Get a first look in the trailer below!


During the series' premiere week, Disney XD will debut a new episode each day, beginning Monday, June 20, through Thursday, June 23. The first episode will also be available via Video on Demand (VOD) and the Disney XD app for users on tablets, phones, set top boxes, and computers on Monday, June 20.

The series stars three Freemaker siblings who scour the galaxy for useful debris that they use to build new vehicles of their own design. Rowan, the spunky Force-sensitive 12-year-old with a thirst for adventure, is voiced by newcomer Nicolas Cantu. His quick-witted older sister, Kordi, voiced by Vanessa Lengies (Glee), manages the family business and is the glue that holds the family together. Ace pilot and charming rogue Zander, voiced by Eugene Byrd (Arrow), is the oldest brother and the family's self-proclaimed starship connoisseur. Lucasfilm's Matthew Wood voices R0-GR, also known as Roger, a refurbished battle droid from the Clone Wars adopted by the Freemaker family.

Meet the Freemakers, from left to right: Eugene Byrd ("Zander"), Vanessa Lengies ("Kordi"), Nicolas Cantu ("Rowan"), and Matthew Wood ("R0-GR").

The humorous and action-packed tale of good versus evil begins when Rowan discovers the Kyber Saber, an ancient artifact with a powerful connection to the Force. Their world is turned upside down as they are thrown into an epic struggle against the Empire to restore peace and freedom to the galaxy. Throughout their adventures, the Freemakers learn the true value of what it means to be a family.

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures!

