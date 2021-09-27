ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Gaze Upon the Petrifying Poster for LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales!

September 27, 2021
StarWars.com Team

The spine-tingling special arrives this week on Disney+.

Heeeeere’s Poe! (And some of his friends and enemies.)

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales arrives this Friday, October 1, on Disney+, bringing Halloween-season scares to our galaxy. In celebration, Disney+ revealed today the special’s official poster, which showcases the fun-meets-frights spirit of the story. A clever homage to the classic The Shining, the poster features a zombie-like, axe-wielding battle droid breaking through a door, accompanied by a terrified Poe Dameron, pumpkin-colored BB-8, and more. Check it out below!

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales poster.

In LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales, Poe Dameron and BB-8 crash land on the lava world of Mustafar. They soon find themselves on a journey inside Darth Vader’s castle, where they learn scary stories of the past and uncover a devious dark-side plot…

Prepare yourself for a trip inside Vader’s frightening fortress when LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales debuts October 1, only on Disney+!

