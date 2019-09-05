ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The LEGO Group Unleashes Massive Star Destroyer

September 5, 2019
StarWars.com Team

Get a first look at the most impressive Ultimate Collector Series set, consisting of 4,784 LEGO bricks!

Your LEGO Star Wars rebel fleet doesn’t stand a chance.

The LEGO Group unveiled today the new LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer set, a gigantic addition to its vaunted Ultimate Collector Series (UCS). Measuring 43” long and comprised of 4,784 bricks, it brings the famous ship to life in LEGO form like never before and is filled with surprises. Indeed, the release also includes a buildable Tantive IV, the rebel craft captured by a Star Destroyer in the iconic opening of Star Wars: A New Hope; now, Empire-loving Star Wars fans can recreate this memorable moment again and again.

LEGO Star Wars Star DestroyerA Lego Star Destroyer.LEGO Star Wars Star Destroyer rearLEGO Star Wars Star DestroyerLEGO Star Wars Tantive IV

Once assembled, the UCS Imperial Star Destroyer features swiveling guns, a tilting radar dish, huge engine exhausts, and fine surface details. The set also includes a display stand and two new, exclusive minifigures: the Imperial Officer and Imperial Crew Member. When paired with its display stand, the model measures over 17” high, 43” long, and 26” wide, and over 14” high without stand.

LEGO Star Wars Star DestroyerLEGO Star Wars Star DestroyerLEGO Star Wars Star Destroyer Imperial TechnicianLEGO Star Wars Star Destroyer Imperial OfficerLEGO Star Wars Star Destroyer

The LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer lands in our galaxy on September 18 for LEGO VIP members, and October 1 for all other builders.

