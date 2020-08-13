ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special to Premiere on Disney+

August 13, 2020
August 13, 2020

Learn the true meaning of Life Day with a festive celebration of the entire Skywalker saga in the charming LEGO style debuting November 17.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year on Kashyyyk, and LEGO Star Wars fans are invited to journey back to Chewbacca’s homeworld for a Wookiee-sized celebration of the galaxy’s most cheerful and magical holiday -- Life Day!

This November, the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, -- which premieres on Life Day, November 17, 2020 on Disney+, -- will reunite Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and all your favorite droids, from R2-D2 to BB-8, for a joyous feast on Life Day, the holiday first introduced in 1978’s Star Wars Holiday Special. The new LEGO special is the first to debut on the streaming platform and will continue the rich longtime collaboration between Lucasfilm and the LEGO Group -- playful adventures told in an endearingly irreverent way.

A scene from The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

Set after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Rey leaves her friends to prepare for Life Day as she embarks on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi temple, Rey finds herself hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?  You’ll have to watch to find out!

And starting next month, you can get a closer look at some of the holiday-themed characters from the special when the 2020 LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar releases on September 1. This year, the advent calendar was designed in concert with the development and production of the show. DK will also release the LEGO Star Wars Holiday sticker book, which lets brick fans stick instead of click.

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special logo

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special is a production of Atomic Cartoons, the LEGO Group, and Lucasfilm. It is directed by Ken Cunningham and written by David Shayne, who is also co-executive producer. James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jason Cosler, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert, and Keith Malone are executive producers.

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for updates on the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special.

Watch all of your favorite Star Wars movies and series on Disney+.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #DisneyPlus, #TheLEGOStarWarsHolidaySpecial

Star Wars Holiday Special LEGO Star Wars disney The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Returns with New Episodes

    January 11, 2024

    January 11, 2024

    Jan 11

  • {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Creators on the Growing World of The High Republic

    November 8, 2023

    November 8, 2023

    Nov 8

  • {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"} {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Honored with 5 Children's & Family Emmy Nominations

    November 2, 2023

    November 2, 2023

    Nov 2

  • {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    New Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Episodes Coming Soon

    August 18, 2023

    August 18, 2023

    Aug 18

  • {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    10 Great LEGO Star Wars Building Sets for Adults

    June 6, 2023

    June 6, 2023

    Jun 6

  • {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"} {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Meet the Young Jedi: Stars Jamaal Avery Jr. and Juliet Donenfeld on Making Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

    May 19, 2023

    May 19, 2023

    May 19

  • {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Everything Star Wars on Disney+

    May 10, 2023

    May 10, 2023

    May 10

  • {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    How Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Tells Tales for Younglings of All Ages

    May 4, 2023

    May 4, 2023

    May 4

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved