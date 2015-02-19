ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

LEGO Star Wars Character Encyclopedia and Proto Fett Minifigure - Exclusive!

February 19, 2015
February 19, 2015

DK Publishing's tome returns, more powerful than you can possibly imagine.

DK Publishing's fan-favorite tome on the minifigures of LEGO Star Wars is back -- with some Han Solo-worthy special modifications.

StarWars.com is excited to reveal LEGO Star Wars Character Encyclopedia: Updated and Expanded, coming April 28, 2015. Featuring 72 extra pages of new minifigures, little-known facts, and much more, it's a treasure trove of beautiful imagery and in-depth information for fans. If that's not enough, there's one more addition that definitely makes it worthy of inclusion in your personal Jedi Archives.

Packaged with LEGO Star Wars Character Encyclopedia: Updated and Expanded is none other than the all-white Boba Fett  -- dubbed Proto Fett by fans, as it's based on the original concept designs and test armor for the famed bounty hunter. The minifigure is available only with this book, making it quite the bounty.

Check out a special preview of LEGO Star Wars Character Encyclopedia: Updated and Expanded and the Proto Fett minifigure below!

    LEGO Star Wars Character Encyclopedia: Updated and Expanded

