A #JediDay Long Remembered: Mark Hamill Honored with Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

March 8, 2018
StarWars.com Team

See photos from the special ceremony, featuring George Lucas, Harrison Ford, and the Jedi himself.

Adventure, excitement. A Jedi craves not these things.

But a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame ain't bad.

Mark Hamill, the legendary actor who portrayed Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars saga -- and whose incredible body of work spans movies, TV, theatre, video games, and voice-over -- received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today, which has been dubbed #JediDay. The accolade was dedicated in a ceremony at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, featuring Star Wars creator George Lucas and fellow Star Wars icon Harrison Ford, who delivered fun and touching tributes to their friend and collaborator.

"I'm very proud of Mark for getting this star," Lucas said. "You've come a long way from that [Star Wars] casting session...to getting your star on Hollywood Boulevard."

In preparing for the event, Ford went back and watched their original screen test. "He had just the right blend of youthfulness and enthusiasm," he said. Continuing, Ford expressed his joy for Hamill. "He is, as he always was, a quiet, sincere, honest person...I'm happy for ya, pal."

Finally, Hamill addressed the many fans in attendance. "Words truly fail me. It's hard to convey my gratitude, my joy, the exhilaration of being recognized this way," he said. "I haven't been this speechless since The Force Awakens." Hamill thanked Lucas, Ford, Disney, and his family, and recounted his journey from childhood puppet shows to working actor. But he saved a special tribute for the Star Wars faithful.

"You are with me through thick and thin, and the highs and lows, and everywhere in between," he said. "From Jedi to Joker and back again, it's been a fantastic ride. Thank you so much, and may the Force be with each and every one of you."

Hamill receives his star as Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrives on Digital on March 13, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and On-Demand on March 27.

Check out photos from the ceremony below! (All photos by Alberto E. Rodriguez.)

Mark Hamill laughs while standing beside George Lucas who speaks at a podium at a ceremony honoring Mark Hamill with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, and George Lucas stand together near R2-D2 and a stormtrooper at a ceremony celebrating Mark Hamill receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Mark Hamill raises his hands high in the air while a stormtrooper stands in front of him at a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Mark Hamill poses for a photo with his hand on top of R2-D2's head while a stormtrooper stands behind at an event honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Mark Hamill poses for a photo with Kelly Marie Tran, Billie Lourd, R2-D2, and two stormtroopers at an event honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Mark Hamill shows the plaque he was presented with at a ceremony for the placement of his star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. Also notably present are Harrison Ford, George Lucas, R2-D2, and a stormtrooper.

Mark Hamill holds a plaque showing a replica of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The bottom of the plaque shows text commemorating the occasion.

Mark Hamill hugs a woman at the unveiling of his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star.

Mark Hamill sits on a red carpet with his arms wide open as he displays his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Mark Hamill stands in front of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Luke Skywalker (Star Wars) Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi (2017) Mark Hamill

