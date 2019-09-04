ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast and Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy Coming to Nintendo Switch

September 4, 2019
September 4, 2019

The beloved, classic games return with Gyro Aiming support and more.

Star Wars fans will soon wield lightsabers and blasters on Nintendo Switch.

Two classic Star Wars games are coming back to consoles from Lucasfilm and developer Aspyr, starting September 24 with the action/adventure game Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast. Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy will follow soon after in early 2020, with Aspyr bringing back the game’s much-celebrated online multiplayer battles, and both games will feature Gyro Aiming support for Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Cons. The two legendary titles will also be released for PlayStation 4.

For more on the legacy of these games, check out StarWars.com’s Replaying the Classics editorials on both Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast and Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, and get a first look at Jedi Outcast in the gallery below!

Kyle Katarn attacks a stormtrooper in Jedi Outcast.Kyle Katarn battles stormtroopers in Jedi Outcast.An explosion in Jedi Outcast.Kyle Katarn wields lightning in Jedi Outcast.Kyle Katarn jumps in Jedi Outcast.Kyle Katarn battles in Jedi Outcast.Kyle Katarn duels in Jedi Outcast.Kyle Katarn deflects a blaster bolt in Jedi Outcast.Kyle Katarn wields a lightsaber in Jedi Outcast.Kyle Katarn in a Jedi Outcast cutscene.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog

Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy Nintendo Switch Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Team Drills Down Into Cal Kestis’ Story

    December 21, 2023

    December 21, 2023

    Dec 21

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Kelleran Beq Joins Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes - Exclusive Reveal

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Minecraft Star Wars: Path of the Jedi DLC Now Available

    November 7, 2023

    November 7, 2023

    Nov 7

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    The Enduring Legacies of Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy and The Force Unleashed

    September 27, 2023

    September 27, 2023

    Sep 27

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Ahsoka Tano Arrives in Fortnite

    September 26, 2023

    September 26, 2023

    Sep 26

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Ahsoka Tano Coming to Fortnite

    August 25, 2023

    August 25, 2023

    Aug 25

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    5 Classic Star Wars Video Games to Play This Summer

    July 31, 2023

    July 31, 2023

    Jul 31

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    SDCC 2023: Take a Peek Behind the Scenes of Star Wars Outlaws

    July 23, 2023

    July 23, 2023

    Jul 23

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved