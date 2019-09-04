Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast and Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy Coming to Nintendo Switch

The beloved, classic games return with Gyro Aiming support and more.

Star Wars fans will soon wield lightsabers and blasters on Nintendo Switch.

Two classic Star Wars games are coming back to consoles from Lucasfilm and developer Aspyr, starting September 24 with the action/adventure game Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast. Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy will follow soon after in early 2020, with Aspyr bringing back the game’s much-celebrated online multiplayer battles, and both games will feature Gyro Aiming support for Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Cons. The two legendary titles will also be released for PlayStation 4.

For more on the legacy of these games, check out StarWars.com’s Replaying the Classics editorials on both Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast and Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, and get a first look at Jedi Outcast in the gallery below!

