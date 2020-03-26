ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Classic Star Wars Episode I: Racer Comes to Nintendo Switch and PS4

March 26, 2020
StarWars.com Team

Two Engines. One Champion. No Limits.

Now this is podracing.

The '90s classic Star Wars Episode I: Racer is coming to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 complete with modernized controls, Lucasfilm and developer Aspyr announced today. A beloved racing title based on the podracing sequence from Star Wars: The Phantom MenaceStar Wars Episode I: Racer puts you behind the controls of your favorite podracers as you speed through flaming methane lakes, Tusken Raider assaults, anti-gravity tunnels, and much more in a pulse-pounding, do-or-die fight to the finish line. Features include:

  • 25 playable racers including: Anakin Skywalker, Sebulba, and Ratts Tyerell
  • Race tracks spanning 8 unique worlds including: Tatooine, Baroonda, and Malastare
  • Work with pit droids to upgrade your podracer for higher top speeds and acceleration
  • Discover short-cuts and secrets to master your lap times
  • Split-screen multiplayer (Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4) and LAN multiplayer (Nintendo Switch)

Get a first look at Star Wars Episode I: Racer in the gallery below!

