It's Sith Vs. Rebels in Vader Down #1 - Exclusive Preview

Darth Vader is alone, angry, and ready for battle.

The upcoming Vader Down crossover, which will be told in Marvel's Star Wars and Darth Vader series, is set to be a landmark Star Wars story. The reason? It's Darth Vader, stranded, versus the entire Rebel fleet. 'Nuff said. But that's not where the tale begins.

StarWars.com has your first look at the special Vader Down #1, a one-shot by Jason Aaron and Mike Deodato that kicks off the mega-event on November 18. Check out the cover and a page below!