Inside Star Wars: The High Republic: Meet the Jedi Knights and Masters

In an exclusive series, StarWars.com is pulling back the curtain on Star Wars: The High Republic, a publishing epic set about 200 years before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, with insights from creators, new details, and never-before-seen concept art. Arriving fall 2020, the story will be explored through multiple voices and span adult and young adult novels, children’s books, and comics from a variety of publishers. In this installment, StarWars.com gets a first look at some of the starring Jedi Knights and Masters.

“For over a thousand generations, the Jedi Knights were the guardians of peace and justice…”

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s words in Star Wars: A New Hope have stayed with fans for years, inspiring questions, images, and wonder. What were the Jedi like at their best, well before the rise of Luke Skywalker? How did they function within the galaxy? Who were they?

In Star Wars: The High Republic, Lucasfilm’s upcoming multi-platform epic, we’ll find out.

"Readers will see a very wide variety of Jedi in this era,” says Lucasfilm Publishing creative director Michael Siglain. “This is a hopeful, optimistic time, when the Jedi are good and noble, and we want to reflect that in their characters while still giving them enough depth and dimension so that their individual personalities and idiosyncrasies shine through. The Jedi Knights of the High Republic are both aspirational and inspirational. In short, they're the good guys."

While the Jedi are undoubtedly heroes in The High Republic, they promise to be varied, unique, and very “human” -- no matter their species. “We’ve put a lot of time and effort into making our Jedi feel like real, rounded individuals,” writer Cavan Scott, one of the architects of The High Republic, tells StarWars.com. “They are all different, approaching the Force in individual and unique ways and yet are united with a common goal. They serve not out of unwavering dogma, but a deep passion to protect light and life. And they’re all at different stages in their individual journeys. Some have experience on their side, some have the exuberance of youth. Some are still finding their place in the Order while others step naturally into leadership roles. Some may not have chosen to work with the Jedi they’ve been posted alongside, but all are dedicated to be a guiding light for the galaxy. Individually they are strong, together they are invincible, but like the best heroes they each have lessons to learn and challenges to overcome. Exciting times lie ahead."

Get a first look at some of the Jedi Knights and Masters of Star Wars: The High Republic below.

Avar Kriss

Avar is the brightest, most noble example of Jedi-hood. She always tries to see the good in people and situations, and never puts herself first. She is invigorated about life on the frontier and the challenges it brings, and is an inspiration for those who work with her. She is compassionate, not dogmatic, and always ready to sacrifice herself over others. Avar Kriss is the best of the best.

Loden Greatstorm

Loden is a Twi'lek Jedi Master, and is considered to be one of the best teachers in the Jedi Order. Strong and wise, with a good sense of humor, Loden looks at every moment as a learning experience, always trying to better himself and those around him, especially his Padawans.

Keeve Trennis

Keeve is a young firebrand Jedi, believed to have a great future ahead of her, if only she would believe it herself. Quick-witted and more impulsive than she should be, Keeve has only been a Jedi Knight for a few weeks and is a little starstruck around Avar, knowing many of the great things Kriss has done in the past. She is determined to prove herself to Avar and the other legendary Jedi stationed on Starlight Beacon, but first she must learn to trust in herself as much as she trusts the Force.

Stellan Gios

Stellan is an optimistic and well-respected Jedi Master. Stellan came up through the Order with Avar Kriss, and although they are often on different assignments for the Jedi or the Republic, when the two work together they are a powerhouse team of two noble heroes in action. Strong in the Force and a natural teacher, Stellan is currently stationed at one of the Jedi Temple outposts on the distant planet of Caragon-Viner.

Vernestra "Vern" Rwoh

Vern is a newly-minted Jedi Knight. Vernestra, Mirialan, was Padawan to Stellan Gios. She works hard and is devoted to the Jedi Order, more so than most others her age. At sixteen she is one of the youngest Knights in a generation. She struggles to fit in with the adults while also setting a good example for the younger Jedi.

