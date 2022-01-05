Embrace the Tempest in Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic: Eye of the Storm #1 - Exclusive Preview

On the planet Everon, learn about the native people and their ability to withstand a mercurial world.

The name Marchion Ro strikes fear into the hearts of many. But what do we really know about the Eye of the Storm and the leader of the Nihil?

In Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic: Eye of the Storm #1, we step back into the past to learn about the people of Everon, a temperamental tempest planet. Amid the churning storms, the natives embraced the chaos and learned to thrive on the inhospitable world. But always in motion was the squall...

Eye of the Storm #1, from writer Charles Soule and artist Guillermo Sanna, with a cover by Ryan Brown, arrives January 12 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology, and at your local comic shop.

