In Star Wars: Shattered Empire #2, the Imperials Strike Back - Exclusive Preview!

October 1, 2015
StarWars.com Team

Endor was just the beginning.

Emperor Palpatine and Darth Vader may be gone, but the state of the galaxy hasn't improved much. Star systems everywhere are descending into anarchy as the Empire tightens its grip from the Core to the Outer Rim.

Marvel's Shattered Empire #2 by Greg Rucka and Marco Checchetto begins 17 days after the Battle of Endor, and the goal of restoring peace and freedom is far more complicated than blowing up the Death Star.

In the image gallery below, Rebel pilot Shara Bey frantically leads a battle against a squadron of TIE fighters and an AT-AT wreaking havoc across Cawa City.

    • Stay tuned to StarWars.com and Marvel.com for more on Shattered Empire!

    StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

