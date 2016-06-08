ILMxLAB Brings Virtual Reality to Star Wars Celebration Europe

Put on your Jedi robes and experience Trials on Tatooine -- only at Celebration.

Heading to London for Star Wars Celebration? Good news: you’ll also have a chance to visit Tatooine.

ILMxLAB’s innovative virtual reality experiment, Trials on Tatooine, is coming for an exclusive engagement at Celebration on the show floor. Completely enveloping and immersive, Trials on Tatooine puts you in the role of a Jedi Padawan sent to Tatooine, where you’ll rendezvous with the Millennium Falcon and step inside a galaxy far, far away like never before. Presented by Lucasfilm’s immersive entertainment group ILMxLAB, with a room-scale VR installation using the HTC Vive, Celebration will be the only place in the world to experience the critically-acclaimed title. In addition, ILMxLAB will hold a special panel featuring some of their key creators, where fans can get an inside look at their cutting edge projects and much more.