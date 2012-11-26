Hasbro's Star Wars Toys Inducted Into National Toy Hall of Fame

Whenwas released in 1977, it changed movies forever, from how they were made to expanding the scope of what films could be; whenaction figures were released that year, they did the same for toys. In recognition of their huge impact, influence on the toy industry, and enduring popularity, Hasbro's Star Wars toys have been inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame at The Strong.

"We are honored that the National Toy Hall of Fame at The Strong has recognized Hasbro's Star Wars action figures for having a profound impact on the toy industry," said John Frascotti, chief marketing officer, Hasbro, Inc. "Star Wars action figures are as legendary as the battle between the light and dark sides of the Force they represent, and have given endless hours of enjoyment to generations of kids of all ages."

Hasbro's Star Wars toys continue to evolve and push the action figure industry forward. In 2012, Hasbro has produced several major Star Wars toy lines: the popular Movie Heroes line, celebrating all six Star Wars films; The Vintage Collection, which features retro-cool packaging and highly-detailed and articulated figures; The Clone Wars series, based on the popular animated series; and much more. Hasbro also produced the recently launched Angry Birds Star Wars toys and games, based on the hit game.

Star Wars action figures join Hasbro favorites Candy Land, G.I. Joe, Monopoly, Mr. Potato Head, Play-Doh, Scrabble, Tonka Trucks and the Easy-Bake Oven in the National Toy Hall of Fame at The Strong.