{:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

Hasbro Pulse Reveals Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary Products and More

January 29, 2021
StarWars.com Team

This will be a Fan First Friday long remembered.

No matter what era of Star Wars you love most, Hasbro has you covered. That was made clear in today’s Hasbro Pulse Fan First Friday, in which the action figure and toy masters revealed special product celebrating Lucasfilm's 50th anniversary and much more. Plus, Hasbro also let fans know about even more collectibles that in the works but only in early stages of development. From prequel-era bounty hunters to Endor-style Leia Organa to a member of the Bad Batch, there’ll be something for everyone. Check out all the reveals and announcements below!

Star Wars The Black Series

Hasbro is rereleasing some fan-favorite figures under the Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary banner for those who missed them the first time around. The range, coming spring 2021, includes the Battle Droid, Mace Windu, Qui-Gon Jinn, and Jar Jar Binks, all in Episode I-inspired packaging.

Star Wars The Black Series - Battle Droid box Star Wars The Black Series - Battle Droid

Available for pre-order at Best Buy.

Black Series Mace Windu Star Wars The Black Series - Mace Windu

Available for pre-order at Best Buy.

Star Wars The Black Series - Qui Gon Jinn box Star Wars The Black Series - Qui Gon Jinn

Available for pre-order at Best Buy.

Star Wars The Black Series - Jar Jar Binks box Star Wars The Black Series - Jar Jar Binks

Available for pre-order at Best Buy.

Star Wars The Vintage Collection

For those who love the classic 3.75-inch scale (and who doesn’t?), the Vintage Collection strikes back! Several highlights from the 1996 Kenner line will return as part of the Lucasfilm 50th anniversary celebration in spring 2021, including the AT-ST Driver, Paploo the Ewok, and Princess Leia in Endor fatigues.

Star Wars The Vintage Collection - AT-ST driver box Star Wars The Vintage Collection - AT-ST driver

Available exclusively at Walmart.

Star Wars The Vintage Collection - Paploo the Ewok box Star Wars The Vintage Collection - Paploo the Ewok

Available exclusively at Walmart.

Star Wars The Vintage Collection - Princess Leia Endor box Star Wars The Vintage Collection - Princess Leia Endor

Available exclusively at Walmart.

That's not all...

Some icons of animation and a trooper from the upcoming Star Wars: The Bad Batch will also be getting the action-figure treatment in spring 2021, as Ahsoka Tano and Maul (based on their Mandalore looks from Star Wars: The Clone Wars' final season) join The Vintage Collection, while the Elite Squad Trooper will come to life in The Black Series.

Star Wars The Vintage Collection - Ahsoka

Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse and Big Bad Toy Store.

Star Wars The Vintage Collection - Maul

Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse and Big Bad Toy Store.

Black Series Elite TrooperStar Wars The Black Series - Elite Squad Trooper

Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse and Amazon.

Original Kenner Deco Star Wars The Black Series

Hasbro will pay tribute to the very first Star Wars toys with some classic 6-inch Black Series figures, repainted Kenner-style, along with Kenner-inspired packaging that features the Lucasfilm 50th anniversary logo. First revealed via IGN, the figures in this series include Greedo, Jawa, and Obi-Wan Kenobi, all arriving spring 2021.

Black Series Greedo (Kenner) Black Series Greedo (Kenner)

Available for pre-order exclusively at Amazon.

Black Series Jawa (Kenner) Black Series Jawa (Kenner)

Available for pre-order exclusively at Amazon.

Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi (Kenner) Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi (Kenner)

Available for pre-order exclusively at Amazon.

Always in motion is the future…

While no product images were ready, Hasbro revealed a few figures coming down the road at some point in the future. Spoiler: they’ll be worth the wait. The 6-inch Black Series will welcome Tech (Star Wars: Bad Batch), Aurra Sing (Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Zero (The Mandalorian), Koska Reeves (The Mandalorian), and General Lando Calrissian (Star Wars: Return of the Jedi), while the 3.75-inch Vintage Collection will add IG-11 (The Mandalorian) and Lando Calrissian (Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back) to its ranks.

