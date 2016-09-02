ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Go Rogue Toys, Books, and More Available for Pre-Order Now!

September 2, 2016
September 2, 2016

Check out new Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars saga-inspired toys, books, and more -- available for pre-order now at select retailers!

Fans eager for the launch of the all new collection of Star Wars fall merchandise have but a few short weeks to wait until September 30, but for those of us who choose to #GoRogue, get ready to join Jyn Erso and rebel: the very first products -- including toys and more from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and the Star Wars saga -- are up for pre-order today at select retailers. StarWars.com is excited to offer a special recap of offerings from Hasbro, Sideshow, Spinmaster, Sphero, Pendleton, Star Wars publishing, and Disney Store. Check out images and descriptions below!


Hasbro

  • Go Rogue Pre-Order: Star Wars: The Black Series Jyn Erso Figure

  • Go Rogue Pre-Order: Star Wars: The Black Series Imperial Stormtrooper Electronic Voice Changer Helmet

    • Star Wars: The Black Series Jyn Erso Figure: The latest in Hasbro's vaunted 6-inch line of figures is Jyn Erso of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The figure is highly detailed and comes with the extensive articulation the fan-favorite line is known for. And coming September 30, look for Captain Cassian Andor, K-2S0, Imperial Death Trooper, Director Krennic, Scarif Stormtrooper Squad Leader.
    • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Rebel U-Wing Fighter: Fly into battle with the 3.75-inch scale Rebel U-Wing Fighter and its pilot Captain Cassian Andor from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story! Includes two NERF darts and switches between flight and battle action modes!
    • Star Wars: The Black Series Imperial Stormtrooper Electronic Voice Changer Helmet: Ready to take on Rebel scum? This highly-detailed helmet disguises your voice as an Imperial stormtrooper from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story with the touch of a button.

    Sideshow

    Go Rogue Pre-Order: Death Trooper Specialist Premium Format Figure

    • Death Trooper Specialist Premium Format Figure: The first in Sideshow’s line of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story statues and figures, the Death Trooper Specialist Premium Format Figure features a three-cell pouch located on the left shoulder, fabric pauldron on the right, reinforced helmet with composite armor, and many more movie-accurate details.

    Spinmaster

    Go Rogue Pre-order: Air Hogs X-wing vs. TIE Fighter Drone Battle Set and X-wing vs. Death Star, Rebel Assault RC Drones

    • Air Hogs X-wing vs. TIE Fighter Drone Battle Set: Pilot either the X-wing Drone or TIE Fighter Drone and battle a friend by firing infrared bursts at each other. The first to land three direct hits wins! Pre-order available September 9.
    • X-wing vs. Death Star, Rebel Assault RC Drones (based on the climax of Star Wars: A New Hope): The Star Wars X-wing vs. Death Star, Rebel Assault set from Air Hogs makes you the pilot of the RC X-wing Drone and as you battle against an auto-hovering Death Star. Hit the Death Star with three infrared bursts to defeat it before it can shoot you down with its own IR weapon system. Pre-order available September 9.

    Sphero

    Go Rogue Pre-Order: Star Wars Force Band and Special Edition Battle-Worn BB-8 Droid Bundle

    • Star Wars Force Band: The all-new gesture-based wearable that operates the BB-8 app-enabled Droid!
    • Star Wars Force Band and Special Edition Battle-Worn BB-8 Droid Bundle: Featuring an all-new battle-worn BB-8 Droid with movie-replica deco.

    Pendleton

    Go Rogue Pre-Order: Pendleton Limited Edition Rogue One and BB-8 Blankets

    • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Limited Edition Blanket: Featuring Jyn, K-2SO, and Cassian -- along with Darth Vader and a looming Death Star -- this blanket celebrates the Rebel struggle in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
    • BB-8 Limited Edition Blanket: Inspired by Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the BB-8 blanket design features a palette of orange to blue fade, a depiction of the sunset against the desert sand, homage to where BB-8’s journey began in the film.

    Publishing: The following Rogue One: A Star Wars Story books are now available for pre-order at many of your favorite booksellers:

    Go Rogue Pre-order: Lucasfilm Publishing Lineup

    • Star Wars Catalyst: A Rogue One Novel
    • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – Movie Novelization
    • The Art of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
    • Star Wars: Rogue One - The Ultimate Visual Guide
    • Ultimate Sticker Encyclopedia: Star Wars: Rogue One (Ultimate Sticker Collections)
    • Star Wars: Rogue One Secret Mission (DK Readers L4)
    • Star Wars: Rogue One Rebel Dossier
    • Art of Coloring Star Wars: Rogue One
    • Star Wars Galactic Maps: An Illustrated Atlas of the Star Wars Universe (not pictured)

    The Disney Store

    Go Rogue Pre-Order: Sergeant Jyn Erso Elite Series Die Cast Action Figure, Sergeant Jyn Erso Costume for Kids, Imperial Death Trooper Costume for Kids

    • Sergeant Jyn Erso Elite Series Die Cast Action Figure - 6-inch: Joining Disney Store's line of stunning die-cast figures is Rogue One: A Star Wars Story's Jyn Erso.
    • Sergeant Jyn Erso Costume for Kids: For kids ready to take on the Empire is this detailed Jyn Erso Costume, inspired by the Rebel's outfit in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
    • Imperial Death Trooper Costume for Kids: For those looking to crush the Rebellion is the high-gloss Imperial Death Trooper Costume.

