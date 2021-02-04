ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Jedi Prepare for Battle in IDW’s The High Republic Adventures #2 - Exclusive Cover Reveal

February 4, 2021
StarWars.com Team

Take a look at two gorgeous illustrations gracing the second issue of the new series.

The galaxy is about to become a more dangerous place -- even for the youngest of Jedi.

But before IDW Publishing’s highly-anticipated Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #1 arrives next week, taking readers back to the prime of the Jedi Order, StarWars.com is excited to offer a first look at the covers for issue #2. In the second installment of the series, destruction comes to Trymant IV, with the Jedi caught in the middle.

Check out the regular edition cover, illustrated by series artist Harvey Tolibao, and the retailer incentive edition cover, a more rare variant available from eligible retailers and penciled by Yael Nathan, below. The vibrant images depict two Jedi -- Lula Talisola and Torban Buck -- in the heat of battle.

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #2, from writer Daniel José Older and artist Harvey Tolibao, arrives March 3 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology and at your local comic shop.

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures 2 cover Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures 2 cover

See Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #2 and more on This Week! In Star Wars!


