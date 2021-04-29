ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Jedi Spring into Action in IDW’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #4 - Exclusive Preview

April 29, 2021
StarWars.com Team

A threat comes to the guardians of peace and justice.

In the Jedi Order, all must be willing to face danger.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of IDW Publishing's Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #4, Padawan Lula Talisola and fresh recruit Zeen Mrala share a moment of quiet training. But with unexpected evils rising in the galaxy, one must always be ready for a new mission to begin…

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #4, from writer Daniel José Older and artist Harvey Tolibao, arrives May 5 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology and at your local comic shop.

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #4 cover Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #4 page 1 Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #4 page 2 Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #4 page 3 Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #4 page 4 Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #4 page 5

Visit Lucasfilm’s official hub for all things Star Wars: The High Republic at StarWars.com/TheHighRepublic.

