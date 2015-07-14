George Lucas to Be Honored as a Disney Legend During D23 EXPO in Anaheim

He changed film forever -- and brought the Force to Disneyland.

Star Wars creator, George Lucas, will be among those named as official Disney Legends during the D23 EXPO 2015 on Friday, August 14, at the Anaheim Convention Center. The ceremony will be hosted by Disney chairman and CEO, Bob Iger, and will include special musical performances.

Lucas, who is best known for the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises that have grossed billions worldwide, is a longtime Disney fan that has left his undeniable trademark on Disney theme parks. It started with Captain EO, the 1986 3-D spectacular starring Michael Jackson and directed by Francis Ford Coppola, multiplied with Star Tours and Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland, spread with Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and went global with Indiana Jones et le Temple du Péril in Disneyland Paris and two blockbuster Indiana Jones Adventure attractions at Disneyland and DisneySea in Tokyo.

The Disney Legends Awards program is a 28-year tradition of The Walt Disney Company. Fred MacMurray (The Shaggy Dog, The Absent-Minded Professor, The Happiest Millionaire) was the first to be honored in 1987, and the three-day EXPO continues to give fans an opportunity to witness history. In addition to Lucas, this year's recipients include George Bodenheimer, Andreas Deja, Eyvind Earle, Danny Elfman, Susan Lucci, Julie Reihm Casaletto, and Carson Van Osten.

