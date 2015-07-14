ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

George Lucas to Be Honored as a Disney Legend During D23 EXPO in Anaheim

July 14, 2015
July 14, 2015
StarWars.com Team

He changed film forever -- and brought the Force to Disneyland.

Star Wars creator, George Lucas, will be among those named as official Disney Legends during the D23 EXPO 2015 on Friday, August 14, at the Anaheim Convention Center. The ceremony will be hosted by Disney chairman and CEO, Bob Iger, and will include special musical performances.

Lucas, who is best known for the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises that have grossed billions worldwide, is a longtime Disney fan that has left his undeniable trademark on Disney theme parks. It started with Captain EO, the 1986 3-D spectacular starring Michael Jackson and directed by Francis Ford Coppola, multiplied with Star Tours and Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland, spread with Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and went global with Indiana Jones et le Temple du Péril in Disneyland Paris and two blockbuster Indiana Jones Adventure attractions at Disneyland and DisneySea in Tokyo.

The Disney Legends Awards program is a 28-year tradition of The Walt Disney Company. Fred MacMurray (The Shaggy Dog, The Absent-Minded Professor, The Happiest Millionaire) was the first to be honored in 1987, and the three-day EXPO continues to give fans an opportunity to witness history. In addition to Lucas, this year's recipients include George Bodenheimer, Andreas Deja, Eyvind Earle, Danny Elfman, Susan Lucci, Julie Reihm Casaletto, and Carson Van Osten.

Star Tours grand opening

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

 

 

George Lucas D23

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    Star Wars Strikes Back at NBA Games This Season

    November 29, 2022

    November 29, 2022

    Nov 29

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    D23 Expo 2022: Mando and Grogu to Land at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park

    September 11, 2022

    September 11, 2022

    Sep 11

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    D23 Expo 2022: All the Big Lucasfilm Reveals for Andor, Willow, The Mandalorian, and More

    September 10, 2022

    September 10, 2022

    Sep 10

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Vote for Star Wars in the 2022 Webby Awards

    April 8, 2022

    April 8, 2022

    Apr 8

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Grogu Soars in Memorable Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Appearance

    November 30, 2021

    November 30, 2021

    Nov 30

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    George Lucas -- Yes, George Lucas! -- Joins Hasbro’s Black Series

    September 28, 2021

    September 28, 2021

    Sep 28

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Vote for Star Wars in the 2021 Webby Awards!

    April 22, 2021

    April 22, 2021

    Apr 22

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    Get Ready for the LEGO Star Wars Minifigure Madness Tournament!

    March 18, 2021

    March 18, 2021

    Mar 18

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved