General Mills Cereals Have the Droids You're Looking For

November 9, 2015
No need to go searching on Tatooine. "Droid viewers" are free inside General Mills' classic cereals!

Your favorite General Mills cereals have a new special ingredient: the Force. (And it looks like Honey Nut Cheerios' Buzz has turned to the dark side.)

General Mills is bringing Star Wars to some of its most popular cereals, from the box to what's inside. Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Mini Trix, Reese's Puffs, Honey Nut Cheerios, and Walmart-exclusive packages of Cookie Crisp all have a special "Droid Viewer" free inside. Available now, each Droid Viewer comes in the form of a Star Wars: The Force Awakens droid -- BB-8, C-3PO, R2-D2, the mouse droid, and the previously unseen B-U4D and PZ-4CO, all in a cool retro style -- with an image from Star Wars: The Force Awakens hidden within. Plus, there's an exclusive variant that only the most seasoned bounty hunters will be able to track down: Look for an alternate BB-8 Droid Viewer, featuring movie-accurate colors, in specially-marked boxes of Cinnamon Toast Crunch at Target. Get a first look at the entire collection in the gallery below!

    • But that's not all -- for the first time ever, General Mills' classic characters are dressing up. Honey Nut Cheerios' Buzz appears as Darth Vader, Mini Trix's rabbit's ears are in Leia buns, and more. Take a sneak peek below.

    • The droids you're looking for are in the cereal aisle. But will you find them all?

    General Mills Droid Viewer

