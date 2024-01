Star Wars Hallmark Keepsakes and Itty Bittys

Hallmark's Beginnings: Boba Fett Keepsake ornament two-pack is inspired by the work of concept designer Ralph McQuarrie. One ornament details Boba Fett's helmet as originally sketched, while the other depicts an all-white full-costume concept.

Princess Leia and Jabba the Hutt (Return of the Jedi) come in an exclusive itty bittys plush two-pack.

Look for give-away buttons featuring this year’s Star Wars Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments; a different button will be available each day, and limited to 1,000 each. A limited itty bittys Captain Phasma button give-away will be at Nerd HQ only on Friday (Star Wars Day).

COMIC IMAGES

Star Wars Super Deformed Plush

Comic Images will premiere 12" super-deformed plushies ($20 each). Receive one free plush (quantities limited to 100) of Rey, Finn, and one other character with the purchase of ABC-3PO at the publishing booth in the Star Wars pavilion.

HASBRO

Star Wars: The Black Series 6-Inch Obi-Wan Kenobi Pack

Recreate the noble journey of the great Jedi Master with the highly collectible Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi Pack ($44.99). Featuring authentic, movie-accurate detail, this elite 6-inch scale Obi-Wan Kenobi figure comes equipped with Jedi robe, 2 lightsabers, an electronic light-up table, and Princess Leia hologram delivering a vital message. Includes 1 figure with multiple points of articulation and 5 accessories. Following the convention, a limited number will be available on HasbroToyShop.com.

MATTEL