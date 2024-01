This recipe can be your first step into a larger world of healthy treats.

"For the Jedi it is time to eat as well." So said Yoda, and there's wisdom in his words -- they're an important reminder that everyone needs to take care of themselves, especially when it comes to eating right. This recipe for Fruitsabers and Jedi Dip is healthy, tasty, and something any guardian of peace and justice would surely enjoy. So fuel your Force with this snack and continue your training!

Fruitsabers

Ingredients: