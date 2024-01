Droid builders Lee Towersey, a longtime model building hobbyist who became part of Neal Scanlan's practical effects team bringing R2-D2 to life for the sequel trilogy, will be on hand, as well as Josh Lee, who mechanized K-2SO for Rogue One and served as building supervisor and chief engineer on BB-8 for the sequel trilogy, and Matt Denton, the electronic design and development supervisor for Rogue One and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Hugh Quarshie

And Hugh Quarshie, who played Captain Panaka, Queen Amidala's loyal protector in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, will join fans, as well.

These are just the latest in a long line of most impressive Star Wars talent slated for the Topps autograph area. You can purchase your autograph tickets now.

Check out this week's episode of The Star Wars Show for even more Star Wars Celebration news!



And stay tuned to StarWars.com for more Star Wars Celebration Chicago updates!

Star Wars Celebration Chicago will take place April 11-15 at McCormick Place. Visit StarWarsCelebration.com for tickets and more info!

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsCelebrationChicago2019, #ComingToSWCC