First Look at Gentle Giant's SDCC-Exclusive 40th Anniversary Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader Mini Busts

Gentle Giant delivers two limited-edition collectibles that will be long remembered.

As revealed today on The Star Wars Show, Gentle Giant has two special exclusives coming to San Diego Comic-Con 2017 in celebration of Star Wars' 40th anniversary: stunning mini busts of Luke Skywalker (in X-wing pilot gear) and Darth Vader, as they appeared in the original Star Wars.



Both limited-edition busts are in a 1:6 scale, made of hand-painted polyresin, and come individually numbered with a matching certificate of authenticity by artist Brian Rood. But it's the details -- like the scoring on Luke's helmet, or how the molded cloth drapes over Vader's chestplate -- that will make these long remembered, as the Sith Lord would say. In a clever design addition, both busts feature their character's lightsaber on the base -- right above the Rebellion and Galactic Empire insignias for Luke and Vader, respectively.

The busts will be available every day of SDCC (July 20-23) at the Gentle Giant booth (#3513) for $100 each, and Brian Rood will be signing each day, as well. Premier Guild members can pre-order the Luke mini bust, Vader mini bust, or a bundle right now. Check out the galleries below for a closer look!



Luke Skywalker (X-Wing Pilot) Star Wars 40th Anniversary Classic Mini Bust