ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

First Look at Gentle Giant's SDCC-Exclusive 40th Anniversary Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader Mini Busts

June 21, 2017
June 21, 2017
StarWars.com Team

Gentle Giant delivers two limited-edition collectibles that will be long remembered.

As revealed today on The Star Wars Show, Gentle Giant has two special exclusives coming to San Diego Comic-Con 2017 in celebration of Star Wars' 40th anniversary: stunning mini busts of Luke Skywalker (in X-wing pilot gear) and Darth Vader, as they appeared in the original Star Wars.


Both limited-edition busts are in a 1:6 scale, made of hand-painted polyresin, and come individually numbered with a matching certificate of authenticity by artist Brian Rood. But it's the details -- like the scoring on Luke's helmet, or how the molded cloth drapes over Vader's chestplate -- that will make these long remembered, as the Sith Lord would say. In a clever design addition, both busts feature their character's lightsaber on the base -- right above the Rebellion and Galactic Empire insignias for Luke and Vader, respectively.

The busts will be available every day of SDCC (July 20-23) at the Gentle Giant booth (#3513) for $100 each, and Brian Rood will be signing each day, as well. Premier Guild members can pre-order the Luke mini bust, Vader mini bust, or a bundle right now. Check out the galleries below for a closer look!

Luke Skywalker (X-Wing Pilot) Star Wars 40th Anniversary Classic Mini Bust


  • luke-skywalker-bust-16

    of
    luke-skywalker-bust-16

    of
  • luke-skywalker-bust-15

    of
    luke-skywalker-bust-15

    of
  • luke-skywalker-bust-14

    of
    luke-skywalker-bust-14

    of
  • luke-skywalker-bust-13

    of
    luke-skywalker-bust-13

    of
  • luke-skywalker-bust-12

    of
    luke-skywalker-bust-12

    of
  • luke-skywalker-bust-11

    of
    luke-skywalker-bust-11

    of
  • luke-skywalker-bust-10

    of
    luke-skywalker-bust-10

    of
  • luke-skywalker-bust-09

    of
    luke-skywalker-bust-09

    of
  • luke-skywalker-bust-08

    of
    luke-skywalker-bust-08

    of
  • luke-skywalker-bust-02

    of
    luke-skywalker-bust-02

    of
  • luke-skywalker-bust-01

    of
    luke-skywalker-bust-01

    of
  • luke-skywalker-bust-05

    of
    luke-skywalker-bust-05

    of

    • Darth Vader Star Wars 40th Anniversary Classic Mini Bust


  • darth-vader-bust-15

    of
    darth-vader-bust-15

    of
  • darth-vader-bust-02

    of
    darth-vader-bust-02

    of
  • darth-vader-bust-14

    of
    darth-vader-bust-14

    of
  • darth-vader-bust-13

    of
    darth-vader-bust-13

    of
  • darth-vader-bust-12

    of
    darth-vader-bust-12

    of
  • darth-vader-bust-11

    of
    darth-vader-bust-11

    of
  • darth-vader-bust-10

    of
    darth-vader-bust-10

    of
  • darth-vader-bust-09

    of
    darth-vader-bust-09

    of
  • darth-vader-bust-08

    of
    darth-vader-bust-08

    of
  • darth-vader-bust-07

    of
    darth-vader-bust-07

    of
  • darth-vader-bust-01

    of
    darth-vader-bust-01

    of
  • darth-vader-bust-04

    of
    darth-vader-bust-04

    of

    • Mini busts of Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader.

    StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

    Gentle Giant SDCC 2017

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Gift the Galaxy: First Look at New Clone Trooper Figures

    November 28, 2023

    November 28, 2023

    Nov 28

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Films", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/films"}

    The Rancor Revealed: Monster Maker Phil Tippett Talks Regal Robot’s New Concept Maquette 

    November 7, 2023

    November 7, 2023

    Nov 7

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    All Wings Report In: Columbia and NASCAR Team Up for Star Wars-Themed Car Wrap

    November 1, 2023

    November 1, 2023

    Nov 1

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    “Gift the Galaxy” This Holiday Season - Updated

    October 20, 2023

    October 20, 2023

    Oct 20

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    NYCC 2023: 13 Highlights from the Lucasfilm Publishing Panel

    October 15, 2023

    October 15, 2023

    Oct 15

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Shop Star Wars Exclusives at New York Comic Con 2023

    October 6, 2023

    October 6, 2023

    Oct 6

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Celebrate Star Wars Reads This October!

    October 1, 2023

    October 1, 2023

    Oct 1

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    Hasbro Pulse Con 2023: Sabine Wren’s Lightsaber, Captain Rex’s Helmet, and More Revealed

    September 22, 2023

    September 22, 2023

    Sep 22

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved