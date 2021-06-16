ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Explore Star Wars: Visions at Anime Expo Lite

June 16, 2021
Get a sneak peek at the animated anthology from renowned anime creators and storytellers during a virtual panel this July.

Today, Anime Expo announced that Lucasfilm will bring a galaxy far, far away to Anime Expo Lite this July with the panel Star Wars: Visions - Sneak Preview.

Join host Chastity Vicencio and Lucasfilm executive producers Jacqui Lopez, James Waugh, and Josh Rimes, Qubic Pictures’ and co-executive producer Justin Leach, and producer Kanako Shirasaki for an inside look at Star Wars: Visions before the series debuts on Disney+ later this year.

Check out the full details below.

Star Wars: Visions - Sneak Preview
July 3, 2021 / 3 p.m. PST
Duration: 30 minutes

Lucasfilm's Star Wars: Visions is an upcoming anthology of animated shorts celebrating Star Wars through the lens of the world’s best anime creators and storytellers. Tune in for a sneak peek that will leave you excited for this all-new vision of the galaxy far, far away!

Learn more about Star Wars: Visions and other current and upcoming projects on StarWars.com.

