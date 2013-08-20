ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

Exclusive Preview: The Star Wars #1

August 20, 2013
August 20, 2013
StarWars.com Team

A special sneak peek at Dark Horse's highly-anticipated comic book adaptation of the original Star Wars script!

Artwork from the comic book The Star Wars #1, based on George Lucas' early drafts of Star Wars, shows various characters wielding blasters and lightsabers with the Death Star looming in the background.

In May 1974, George Lucas wrote a rough-draft script called The Star Wars. While not quite the story we would come to know three years later, it contains early strands of Star Wars' DNA, including the "Jedi-Bendu" and "Knights of the Sith," eventually evolving into the space-fantasy fairy tale that would change filmmaking forever. But fans have long wondered: What would The Star Wars have looked like?

Finally, we'll get an answer. The Star Wars will come to life via an eight-issue comic book miniseries from Dark Horse, written by J.W. Rinzler and illustrated by Mike Mayhew, with issue #1 hitting comic book shops on September 4.

StarWars.com is proud to present this exclusive preview of The Star Wars #1, featuring a first look at the issue's stunning variant covers, interior pages, and a special trailer.

 

The Star Wars Cover A The Star Wars Cover B
The Star Wars Cover C The Star Wars Page 1
The Star Wars Page 2 The Star Wars Page 3
The Star Wars Page 4 The Star Wars Page 5
The Star Wars Page 6 The Star Wars Page 7

Dark Horse star wars comics the star wars

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Din Djarin Assembles a Crew in Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8 — Exclusive Preview

    January 4, 2024

    January 4, 2024

    Jan 4

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Darth Vader Returns to Mustafar in Marvel’s Star Wars: Revelations (2023) #1 – Exclusive Preview

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Ty Yorrick Returns in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – Saber for Hire – Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Mace Windu Will Finish Qui-Gon Jinn’s Last Mission in Star Wars: The Glass Abyss - Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Zeen Starts Again in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #1 - Exclusive Preview

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Dawn of Rebellion

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Weird But True! Star Wars Will Highlight Strange Galactic Facts and Trivia – First Look

    December 4, 2023

    December 4, 2023

    Dec 4

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved