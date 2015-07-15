ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Everything Is Awesome and Force-Powered: LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles Comes to DVD

July 15, 2015
Experience the lighter side of the Force with Yoda, superclone Jek-14, and more!

LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles is coming home in all its bricks-meets-blasters glory.

Four complete episodes of the series, featuring both iconic and new characters from the Star Wars universe -- mixed with the fun action, art style, and all-ages humor of LEGO -- will arrive September 15 on DVD. The new collection includes "Escape from the Jedi Temple," "Race for the Holocrons," "Raid on Coruscant," and "Clash of the Skywalkers," as well as a bonus alternate ending for "Clash of the Skywalkers" -- in which Luke Skywalker may or may not defeat Darth Vader. (Even once an episode airs, the danger never ends for a Jedi.)

In LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles, Luke nearly delivers the good guys into Palpatine's clutches -- causing Master Yoda and Obi-Wan Kenobi to seek out holocrons to further Luke's training. But a certain Sith named Darth Vader is also looking for the mystical objects. Meanwhile, superclone Jek-14, a Force-sensitive clone, joins the side of the Rebels. LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles brings together characters and locales from across the Star Wars saga like never before; everything is awesome, indeed.

Check out a special preview gallery below and stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles!

