The original Chewbacca actor will be joined by Star Wars newcomers Donald Faison, Myrna Velasco, and more!

The actor who first brought the legendary Wookiee Chewbacca to life is returning to Star Wars Celebration Chicago this year, and he's bringing along quite a crew.

Peter Mayhew

Peter Mayhew will once again join old friends and excited fans to celebrate more than 40 years of his iconic character, Han Solo's best friend and loyal co-pilot, Chewie.