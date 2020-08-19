Running Out of Options in Marvel’s Doctor Aphra #3 - Exclusive Preview

Aphra’s search for ancient (and very valuable) rings isn’t going as planned.



Nothing seems to come easy for Chelli Lona Aphra.



In StarWars.com’s exclusive preview of Marvel’s Doctor Aphra #3 , set after the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Aphra finds that her search for the mystical Rings of Vaale has come to a sudden halt: most of her crew seems to have perished, and rival Ronen Tagge’s goons have closed in. Still, it takes a lot to keep the good doctor from her payday…

Doctor Aphra #3, from writer Alyssa Wong and artist Marika Cresta, with a cover by Valentina Remenar, arrives August 26 and is available for pre-order now.

