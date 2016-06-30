ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

DK's Newest Galaxy Guides: First Look at Star Wars: Complete Locations and More!

June 30, 2016
June 30, 2016
StarWars.com Team

Check out the covers of three new guides coming this fall!

Are you looking to discover behind-the-scenes secrets of The Empire Strikes Back, learn everything about Rey's AT-AT home, and/or introduce your younglings to a galaxy far, far away? Well, you're in luck -- even if, in your experience, there's no such thing as luck.

DK Publishing is set to take fans deep inside the Star Wars galaxy and films this fall with three exciting new releasesStar Wars: Complete LocationsStar Wars Year By Year: A Visual History, and The Amazing Book of Star Wars. And StarWars.com has your first look at the covers!

    • On sale September 6, Star Wars Year By Year: Updated Edition -- with new content courtesy Pablo Hidalgo of the Lucasfilm Story Group -- dives deep into the real-world history of Star Wars. This new version features content on Star Wars: The Force AwakensStar Wars Rebels, and even the new Star Wars-themed lands coming to Walt Disney World and Disneyland. With Star Wars coming up on its 40th anniversary, that's a lot of (great) reading.

    Star Wars: Complete Locations

    An updated installment of DK's classic series, Star Wars: Complete Locations by Jason Fry (with illustrations by Kemp Remillard), coming September 27, brings together the key buildings, environments, and battle scenes from the Star Wars saga in a single, definitive guide. You can even tour Yoda's Dagobah home. How's that for complete?

    The Amazing Book of Star Wars

    The book for younglings and Padawans curious about Jedi, Sith, astromech droids, and everything else in the galaxy, The Amazing Book of Star Wars features large pictures and short, simple sentences -- perfect for fans ages 4-6 that are taking their first steps into a larger world. Written by Elizabeth Dowsett, look for The Amazing Book of Star Wars on October 4.

    Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on DK's Star Wars books!

    StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

