DK's Newest Galaxy Guides: First Look at Star Wars: Complete Locations and More!

Check out the covers of three new guides coming this fall!

Are you looking to discover behind-the-scenes secrets of The Empire Strikes Back, learn everything about Rey's AT-AT home, and/or introduce your younglings to a galaxy far, far away? Well, you're in luck -- even if, in your experience, there's no such thing as luck.

DK Publishing is set to take fans deep inside the Star Wars galaxy and films this fall with three exciting new releases: Star Wars: Complete Locations, Star Wars Year By Year: A Visual History, and The Amazing Book of Star Wars. And StarWars.com has your first look at the covers!