The High Republic’s Goodest Girl Makes a Good Bookmark

Ember is here to help out with your High Republic reading.

You might not expect a fire-breathing charhound to make a good protector for your favorite books, but Ember is the perfect doggo for the job! With paper, glue, and a template, you can make a one-of-a-kind bookmark inspired by one of the breakout stars of The High Republic.

And don’t miss Ember in action in a new episode of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures on Disney+ and Disney Junior, coming soon!

What You’ll Need

Printed Ember template

Scissors

Black, yellow, and orange cardstock paper

Glue

Two gold enamel dot stickers, approximately 1/8 inch in diameter

White gel pen

White paper

Get Started!

The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Step 1: Begin by printing the template for the bookmark. Cut out the gray shapes with the scissors.

Step 2: Next, trace the head shape on the black cardstock paper and cut it out. Trace the ear piece twice and cut them out as well.

Step 3: Trace Ember’s V-shaped stripes on the orange cardstock paper and cut out.

Step 4: Cut a strip of black paper, approximately 1.25 inches wide by 6 inches long.

Step 5: Fold over the top edge of the black strip to make a flap about half an inch in length.

Step 6: Glue the two ears on the top side of the flap at an angle pointing up.

Step 7: Next, stick the two gold enamel dots near the top of Ember’s head to make her eyes.

Step 8: Use the white gel pen to draw two small circles for nostrils on the face.

Step 9: Glue Ember’s head to top side of the folded flap, covering part of the ears. Let dry.

Step 10: Trace the flame shape on the yellow cardstock paper. Cut a second flame shape from the orange paper, smaller than the yellow shape, and glue it in the middle of the flame. Let dry.

Step 11: Cut two small triangles from the white paper to make Ember’s tiny fangs.

Step 12: Glue the orange stripes in the center of the black strip of paper, far enough down so that Ember’s face won’t cover them. Let dry.

Step 13: Glue the white triangle teeth on the underneath side of Ember’s “snout.”

Step 14: Glue the flames on the folded flap, the underside of Ember’s head. Let all glue dry.

Step 15: Use the scissors to cut small notches on the bottom side of the ears and on the edges of the bottom half of the bookmark. Gently fold up the notches to make it look like fur.

Step 15: Gently fold Ember’s ears to make them curl up, and your good girl is complete!

Slide the bookmark flap over the page you’re on to hold your place. And get more of Ember, her companion Bell Zettifar, and all your favorite High Republic characters as Phase III kicks off this month with The Eye of Darkness!